Gillingham through to third round after shoot-out victory over Coventry
Gillingham reached the Carabao Cup third round for the first time in four years after beating Championship side Coventry on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Priestfield.
Sky Blues captain Michael Rose was the only man to miss from the spot as the home side progressed 5-4 from the shoot-out.
Amadou Bakayoko squandered a brilliant opportunity to put the visitors ahead approaching the quarter-hour mark as he shot at Gillingham goalkeeper Jack Bonham when through on goal.
Jordan Graham’s off-target free-kick was the League One side’s best chance in an opening half marred by a serious injury to stand-in captain Stuart O’Keefe three minutes before the break.
City opened the scoring when Max Biamou rose highest from Brandon Mason’s pin-point delivery just four minutes after coming on.
Gillingham dramatically levelled in the fourth minute of stoppage time courtesy of a Graham penalty following Rose’s clumsy challenge on Vadaine Oliver.
Steve Evans’ side set up a trip to the victor of Thursday night’s game between Wolves and Stoke.