Gillingham sign striker Dominic Samuel
Gillingham have signed striker Dominic Samuel following his departure from Blackburn last month.
Samuel, 26, has signed an undisclosed contract and returns for a second spell at Gillingham having spent time on loan at the club during the 2015-16 season.
Gills boss Steve Evans told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted he has signed and he will join us immediately. We look forward to him helping us achieve our aspirations for the season ahead and bringing some experience to a very youthful dressing room.”
Samuel started out at Reading and also had loan spells at Colchester, Dagenham & Redbridge, Coventry and Ipswich before signing permanently for Blackburn in 2017.
He scored seven goals in 25 appearances during his first spell at Gillingham and has made over 170 league appearances in total.