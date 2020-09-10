Gillingham loan Celtic youngster Scott Robertson
13:30pm, Thu 10 Sep 2020
Gillingham have signed Celtic youngster Scott Robertson on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old midfielder signed a new long-term deal with the Hoops earlier this summer having made his professional debut against Cluj in the Europa League in December.
Gills boss Steve Evans told the club’s website: “Scott is somebody I have watched several times and I’m very grateful to my friend Neil Lennon for believing we are the right place for Scott to continue his football development.
“We look forward to working with him and his addition will provide strong competition for places in our midfield.
“He is young, hungry, incredibly talented and I have no doubt the supporters will enjoy watching him as the season progresses.”