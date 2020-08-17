Gillingham bring in midfielder Kyle Dempsey
10:43am, Mon 17 Aug 2020
Gillingham have completed the signing of midfielder Kyle Dempsey following his release by Fleetwood.
The 24-year-old has previously represented Carlisle and Huddersfield and spent time on loan at Peterborough in 2019, playing under current Gills boss Steve Evans for a short period.
“Kyle is a top talent and we are delighted he has chosen us over some very big clubs in League One,” Evans told the club’s website.
Dempsey said: “After speaking to the gaffer last week everything was said to me in a positive way.
“I’m 24 years old and I needed to pick the right club where I felt I would develop my football the most.”