Gillingham bring in midfielder Kyle Dempsey

By NewsChain Sport
10:43am, Mon 17 Aug 2020
Gillingham have completed the signing of midfielder Kyle Dempsey following his release by Fleetwood.

The 24-year-old has previously represented Carlisle and Huddersfield and spent time on loan at Peterborough in 2019, playing under current Gills boss Steve Evans for a short period.

“Kyle is a top talent and we are delighted he has chosen us over some very big clubs in League One,” Evans told the club’s website.

Dempsey said: “After speaking to the gaffer last week everything was said to me in a positive way.

“I’m 24 years old and I needed to pick the right club where I felt I would develop my football the most.”

