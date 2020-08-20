Giles Phillips makes Wycombe return after QPR release
16:40pm, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Wycombe have signed defender Giles Phillips on a one-year deal.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with the Chairboys from QPR, who released the defender earlier this summer.
Phillips made 16 appearances in all competitions for the club last term, and boss Gareth Ainsworth told Wycombe’s website: “Giles is still a work in progress, but he showed a lot of potential last season and we feel he’s got every chance of developing into a top defender for us.
“The launch of our B Team this summer means he’ll get more opportunities to play matches, work on his game and provide us with defensive cover all across the backline.
“He’s a popular member of the squad, worked extremely hard last season and I’m pleased to be keeping him with us.”