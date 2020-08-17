Ghaiyyath to face five rivals in Juddmonte International

Hot favourite Ghaiyyath is one of six runners declared for the Juddmonte International at York.

Charlie Appleby’s charge is bidding to complete a Group One hat-trick, following terrific front-running victories in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket and the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

“We had a front-runner in Meydan (in the Dubai Millennium Stakes in February) thinking we’d be happy to take a lead, but they just aren’t quick enough to be able to lead him,” Appleby told the Qipco British Champions Series.

“As a three-year-old, he also had a pacesetter (Stage Magic) in the Prix du Prince d’Orange and we sat in behind him, but he could only do it for so long.

“If something wants to go a gallop and we can sit in behind, we’d be just as happy. He’s got a long stride and it’s more a matter of letting him get into his own comfortable rhythm.”

Kameko takes on Ghaiyyath at York - (Copyright PA Wire )

Ghaiyyath is unlikely to have things all his own way on the Knavesmire, with four of his five rivals also winners at the highest level.

The Andrew Balding-trained Kameko claimed Classic glory in the 2000 Guineas in early June, since when he has finished fourth over a mile and a half in the Derby at Epsom and fourth over a mile in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

The son of Kitten’s Joy tackles the intermediate distance of a mile and a quarter for the first time this week in the hands of champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who was critical of himself at Goodwood.

Lord North is a major contender for John Gosden, judged on his brilliant display in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O’Brien, who won the race for a joint-record sixth time with Japan 12 months ago, relies on the top-class mare Magical – a six-time winner in Group One company.

Roger Charlton’s Aspetar and the Mark Johnston-trained Rose Of Kildare complete the sextet. Both horses won over the course and distance last time out, with Aspetar landing the Group Two York Stakes and bargain-buy Rose Of Kildare triumphing in the Musidora.

Jason Watson is looking forward to continuing his association with the five-year-old Aspetar.

“He’s a special horse for me,” he said.

“He’s taken me around the world and given me one of the biggest victories of my career so far when winning the Group One in Germany, and again the other day at York.

Aspetar (left) won the York Stakes - (Copyright PA Wire )

“He was very impressive last time and I’d say it was a career-best given the way he travelled into the race and finished it off against that calibre of the opposition.

“He keeps improving and I’m not sure that, even now, we know what he’s fully capable of. He never really lets us in and that’s what makes him so exciting.

“In the past there have been races where he has over-raced a bit and not been the most straightforward but, like a fine wine, he seems to be maturing and getting better with age.

“He’s much more relaxed and professional and has a mighty turn of foot for a horse who stays so well. I think that’s our main weapon and what sets him apart. He’s using his speed more wisely and finishing more like a miler or even a seven-furlong horse.

Ghaiyyath is a beast of a horse and very flamboyant in the way he runs

“The track obviously suits him and I think we’ve earned our place in the race. I’d like to think he will run a big race.”

Watson respects the threat posed by Ghaiyyath, saying: “Ghaiyyath is a beast of a horse and very flamboyant in the way he runs.

“He’s going to be tough to beat, but I think it’s one of the stiffest tasks that he’s faced in that he’s running against a few horses who probably have a bit more of a turn of foot than him. He’s going to make it a proper test, and we will see what happens.”