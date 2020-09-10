Geroge Thomas set for QPR debut against Nottingham Forest
Forward George Thomas could make his competitive debut for QPR in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship opener against Nottingham Forest.
The former Leicester and Coventry man could bolster Mark Warburton’s side, with Rangers also hoping to have Yoann Barbet and Geoff Cameron fit after minor knocks.
Bright Osayi-Samuel remains doubtful over his continued contract stand-off with the Loftus Road outfit.
Tom Carroll could hold his place in midfield after last week’s EFL Cup defeat at Plymouth.
Joe Lolley could be fit for Forest having recovered from a shin splints problem.
The midfielder has been back in full training but was not risked for the Carabao Cup defeat at Barnsley.
Portugal Under-23 midfielder Tiago Silva will definitely miss out, having been ruled out of action until the end of September by boss Sabri Lamouchi due to an unspecified injury.
Defender Joe Worrall missed the cup trip to Barnsley due to a minor knock, but could now be fit for the first league match of the campaign.