Bundesliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden have sent all their squad and staff into self-isolation for two weeks after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

The top two tiers of German football are set to resume on May 16, with Dresden's return fixture coming against Hannover just a day later, next Sunday.

But the bottom of the table club will no longer be able to fulfil the fixture due to the positive tests and subsequent quarantining.

The club said: “The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in a game in the next 14 days.”

And sports manager Ralf Minge added: "In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures.

"We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL (German Football League) to coordinate all further steps."

German football is set to become the first of Europe's top five leagues to return to action following the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after France ended their season prematurely due to sporting events being banned until September.