Gerard Houllier tributes and a stunning BBL catch – Monday's sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18:48pm, Mon 14 Dec 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 14.

Football

Tributes were paid to former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier.

Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured.

Day 14 of the Adkins calendar.

Charlie Adam was happy with that!

Cricket

Ben Stokes thanked everyone for their condolences following his father’s death.

It looks like David Lloyd might have landed himself a new role.

Some happy news for Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie.

KP started the week in style.

What a catch!

Rugby Union

Freddie Burns spread the word on English delicacies in Japan.

Darts

Christmas is almost here!

