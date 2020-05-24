Georgie Harland named as Team GB's first female chef de mission for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games
Team GB have appointed Georgie Harland as the first female Chef de Mission (Team Leader) for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
The 42 year-old won modern pentathlon bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games in the women’s individual event.
Following her retirement in 2008, she was named deputy chef de mission for both Rio 2016 and the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and held the same role at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympic Games.
She said on Team GB’s website: "I am so honoured to have been asked to take the role of Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022.
"I have a deep passion for the Olympic Movement and all it encompasses, and so outside of representing your country as an athlete, which I have been fortunate enough to do, this is the next best thing.
"Being named as Chef de Mission is a privilege, and I will give everything I can to the role on behalf of all of our winter athletes and sports.
"The growth and development of Team GB as a winter nation is incredibly exciting, and Team GB’s record-breaking performances in Sochi and PyeongChang are testament to this.
“I am very much looking forward to the journey to Beijing in 2022 and making it a memorable and successful experience for our athletes and the broader team.”
She replaces Mike Hay who led the team at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.
The 2022 Beijing Games are due to take place from February 4-20.