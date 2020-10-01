George Williams set for MK Dons return
George Williams is available again for MK Dons as they host Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich.
The defender has had a couple of weeks full training as he steps up his recovery from a calf problem so should be in the squad.
Midfielder Louis Thompson is now also back on the grass after his ankle issues, but MK Dons boss Russell Martin expects him to be in contention for the EFL Trophy tie at Stevenage.
Midfielder Scott Fraser and forward Sam Nombe are both pressing for a recall to the starting XI, while striker Kieran Agard (knee) continues his own rehabilitation.
Ipswich, who have made a 100 per cent start, will be without striker James Norwood for at least six weeks with a hamstring tear suffered in training.
Defender Mark McGuinness could come into the squad having joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal last week.
Striker Kayden Jackson (groin) has returned to training, along with midfielder Cole Skuse (knee), defender Luke Woolfenden (groin) and playmaker Alan Judge (metatarsal).
Striker Aaron Drinan continues his rehabilitation from a thigh problem, as does defender Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles).