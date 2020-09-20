George Rooke bounces back with Chelmsford winner
George Rooke enjoyed a morale-boosting success on Vincenzo Coccotti at Chelmsford on Sunday, less than 24 hours after being stung with a 14-day riding ban.
The 5lb-claiming jockey was suspended for riding a finish a circuit too early on the Paul D’Arcy-trained Sophar Sogood in the Download The At The Races App Handicap over an extended two miles at Wolverhampton on Saturday night. He will sidelined on October 3 and from October 5-17 inclusive.
However, he quickly bounced back when scoring on Vincenzo Coccotti (5-1) for trainer Pat Chamings in the tote.co.uk Now Never Beaten By SP Handicap.
On what was his only ride of the day, Rooke delivered the eight-year-old to lead over a furlong out and hold the challenge of Delagate The Lady by three-quarters of a length.
“It was great. He rode him very well indeed,” said Chamings.
“It was very good for him. The horse loves Chelmsford and that makes a big difference.”
Last month, Rooke, 19, had five wins taken from his career record after his failure to report three successes in Jersey resulted in some of his mounts carrying incorrect weights.
He told Racing TV: “Last night was mistake, I can’t express how sorry I am.
“Riding a winner then, I’m over the moon.”