Former heavyweight champion George Foreman has urged Mike Tyson to re-think his desire to return to boxing at the age of 53.

Tyson, who has not fought since 2005, recently confirmed on an Instagram Live that he had been back training and was hoping to ‘box some exhibitions'.

Tyson was knocked out by Britain's Lennox Lewis in his final world title fight in 2002 (PA Images)

But two-time world champion Foreman believes there is no need for the American to make a comeback because his legacy is already secure.

Speaking to World Boxing News, Foreman said: “Tyson has done enough great things for boxing. No more is needed. He is in the Hall of Fame and was a mighty puncher."

Tyson retired after more than 20 years as a professional with a record of 50 wins and six defeats from 56 bouts.

In the last four fights of his career, ‘Iron Mike’ was stopped three times by Lennox Lewis, Danny Williams and Kevin McBride.

But despite having now spent 15 years away from the sport, Tyson is keen to get back in the ring in his mid-50s.

He said: “I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.

"Some charity exhibitions. Make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected mother-f—– like me.”