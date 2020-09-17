George Byers remains sidelined as Swansea take on Birmingham
Swansea remain with only George Byers unavailable ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Birmingham.
Swans boss Steve Cooper said the midfielder has been “making good progress but is still a while off” as he recovers from a groin problem.
Joel Asoro has joined Genoa on loan for the season, with the deal including an option for the Italian side to buy the winger.
Cooper’s men kicked off their Championship campaign with a 1-0 win at Preston on Saturday.
Scott Hogan is poised to come back into the Birmingham team following his return to the club on a permanent deal.
The striker, who was on loan with the St Andrew’s outfit last season, joined from Aston Villa on a four-year deal this week.
Fellow new signing Jonathan Leko remains sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in January.
Andres Prieto – another summer arrival – was absent from the 1-0 win over Brentford last weekend with a calf problem.