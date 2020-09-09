Generation triumphs as racegoers make brief return at Doncaster

Latest Generation won the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Doncaster – the first race run in front of a paying crowd in Britain in almost six months.

Racing went behind closed doors from March 16 due to the outbreak of coronavirus – and just two days later the sport was cancelled entirely, ultimately not restarting until June 1.

Participation was initially restricted to essential staff – and while owners were allowed to return from July 4, hopes to stage a pilot event in front of a crowd of 5,000 at Goodwood on August 1 were scrapped at the 11th hour following a change to Government regulations.

Racegoers place bets at Doncaster - (Copyright PA Wire)

It has taken another six weeks for a renewed pilot to test out the return of spectators – and an estimated crowd of 2,500 spectators was expected on Town Moor for the opening afternoon of the St Leger Festival.

That figure was due to rise to around 6,000 for the Pertemps St Leger on Saturday.

However, it was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon racing will go back behind closed doors for the rest of the meeting after Doncaster Council called a halt to the pilot in light of an imminent change in Government policy, which restricts social gatherings to six from a maximum of 30 people.

Having finished a promising third on his racecourse debut at Sandown last month, Latest Generation was the 8-11 for the curtain-raiser under William Buick and was prominent from the off.

Newcomer Stay Well came with a late run and shaped with plenty of promise, but Simon and Ed Crisford’s market leader always had matters in hand and passed the post a length and a half to the good.

Buick said: “He was in front, but we went fractions to suit him, so I’m not sure how hard it was for him.

“At the end of the day he’d only had one run and was in front a long way there, but he’s done it well.

“He’ll be a nice horse for next year. I don’t think you could ask any more from him.”