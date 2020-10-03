Gavan Holohan nets late winner for Hartlepool
18:03pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
Gavan Holohan grabbed a late winner for Hartlepool in a 2-1 victory over Aldershot.
The lively midfielder was involved in most of Pools’ best first-half moments, forcing a fine save from Mitch Walker with a fierce drive in the 28th minute.
Holohan was fouled by Alex Finney in the area after 34 minutes and Nicky Featherstone stepped up to put Pools in front.
Aldershot came back into the game as the second half progressed and levelled in the 63rd minute as Craig Tanner made the most of a slip from home defender Gary Liddle to slot home.
But Hartlepool snatched the points four minutes from time when Ryan Donaldson’s cross was bundled over the line by Holohan.