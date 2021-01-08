Gary Neville makes fun of Jamie Carragher’s book – Friday’s sporting social

Gary Neville (left) and Jamie Carragher
By NewsChain Sport
18:02pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 8.

Football

Gary Neville made fun of Jamie Carragher’s book.

Ajax got their man.

Crawley received a message of support from Tyson Fury ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Leeds.

Michail Antonio trained hard.

It was chilly in Madrid.

Cricket

Paul Stirling delivered a masterclass for Ireland.

But it was not enough as the UAE secured a famous win.

Marnus Labuschange was asking all the questions.

Steve Smith’s return to form meant a lot.

Some analysis got Ben Stokes giggling.

Happy birthday, Yorkshire!

Stuart Broad loved the banter.

KP was back on it.

Australia-based Sam Billings shared his thoughts on coronavirus restrictions.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton thanked fans for his birthday wishes.

Golf

We’ve all been there…

Rugby League

It was steak night for Sonny Bill Williams.

Warrington’s latest signing arrived.

Boxing

More positive vibes from Fury.

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready for war.

