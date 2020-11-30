Gary Lineker hits landmark and Tyson Fury motivates – Monday’s sporting social

Gary Lineker and Tyson Fury
Gary Lineker and Tyson Fury (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:38pm, Mon 30 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 30.

Football

Gary Lineker reached a milestone birthday.

Raul Jimenez was sent the best wishes of his fellow Premier League players.

Bruno Fernandes reflected on a big win for Manchester United.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean gave a positive update from hospital following his frightening crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

TODO: define component type factbox

Felipe Massa paid tribute to medics and marshals as reaction to the incident continued.

Boxing

Tyson Fury delivered a motivational speech.

Golf

Tyrrell Hatton was enjoying preparations for this week’s European Tour event in Dubai.

TODO: define component type factbox

Rugby League

Rob Burrow had a birthday message for his wife.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen celebrated his win at the Players Championship Finals.

American Football

Cam Newton was looking to create some Monday debate.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA