Gary Holt hopes for the Lars laugh with his new German striker

Livingston boss Gary Holt described Lars Lokotsch as a “work in progress” following his debut in the 1-0 win over Ross County.

The German was given the nod to start up front after fellow new signing Anthony Stokes was declared not ready to feature.

Lokotsch struck the crossbar with a first-half header and Holt said he was delighted with the striker’s second-half performance.

Holt said: “It’s a work in progress but I’m delighted with the big man.

“In the second half he was much better than in the first. We train at a high intensity and it’s tough. We come in every day to work hard.

“He’s thrived in that but it’s a different kettle of fish when you step over that white line on a matchday. It becomes 110 mph and he got caught in the headlights in the first half like a startled rabbit.

“We spoke to him at half-time and told him he had to be the focal point even when play switches wings. And I thought he was much better in the second half.

“That’s his first game and he could have scored with a header. And the County centre-halves will know they’ve been in a game with him.”

Holt also praised his full-backs, Nicky Devlin and Julien Serrano, for providing a sustained attacking threat.

He added: “They offered us great width and a great outlet. And some of the balls they put in the box were tremendous. We got a goal from one of them.”

County boss Stuart Kettlewell, meanwhile, was disappointed with his side’s overall play as they fell to a Jon Guthrie second-half header.

The second half dismissal of Carl Tremarco did not help their chances but Kettlewell felt his side could have tried to make it more of a contest.

He said: “It was a horrible game of football. From my point of view we knew it would be scrappy and ugly. I felt one moment would win it and that’s what happened.

“I said to the players we needed to get into the game more. We defended well and we were physical but the bit that annoyed me was we could play better, especially until Carl got sent off.

“We spoke about being more expansive and passing it better but we didn’t do that.”