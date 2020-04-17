Scotland's Gary Anderson has had to withdraw from the PDC darts Home Tour because his Wi-Fi connection is poor.

The 32-night tournament, which begins this evening, sees the sport's top players competing from the comfort of their homes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And two-time world champion Anderson was due to be taking part from his home in Somerset, but as he explained to The Sun: "I was up for it but when we did tests of my Wi-Fi, it’s just not reliable enough.

"It doesn’t surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it’s really frustrating."

The 49 year-old said he was disappointed he couldn't take part because it would be something 'different to try and win'.

Starting at 7.30pm this evening, reigning world champion Peter Wright will face Yorkshireman Peter Jacques in the opening round.

Four players will be in action each evening and will play in a league format before reaching the knockout stages.

