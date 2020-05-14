Two-time world darts champion Gary Anderson is set to compete in the PDC Home Tour after fixing his Wi-Fi connection.

The ‘Flying Scotsman’ pulled out of the tournament last month due to broadband problems at his home in Somerset.

But he will now join top darts stars on Saturday, where players are filmed from their mobile phones.

And he will compete in a group alongside Belgian pair Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts, and Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode.

All players take part from the comfort of their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.