Garry Monk expected to restore host of players to starting XI
Garry Monk should restore a swathe of Sheffield Wednesday stars for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Watford at Hillsborough.
Owls boss Monk made the full 11 changes for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win at Rochdale and is expected to reinstate the bulk of those who were rested for the midweek victory.
Saturday’s Hornets clash will come too soon for both Chey Dunkley and Osaze Urhoghide.
The duo are both back in training but not yet ready for first-team action.
Watford will still be without a host of established stars for their Steel City trip.
Saturday’s match should be too early for striker Troy Deeney after his knee injury.
Andre Gray continues to be sidelined with hamstring trouble, while midfielder Will Hughes remains out after a minor pre-season procedure.
Gerard Deulofeu is closing in on a return having been sidelined since February with a knee problem, but the Spaniard is unlikely to be ready this weekend.