Gareth Southgate: England trio have accepted they were ‘in the wrong’ over party

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales.

The trio breached Covid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthday party for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with Southgate’s 30-man squad at St George’s Park.

There is still no definite timing on when they will start training and will face tests for coronavirus before they can be involved, with Southgate ruling them out of Wales clash.

“I think the players have already accepted they were in the wrong,” he said.

“They had broken those lockdown guidelines that were there. I have to be careful being on my moral high-horse when we aren’t in camp with the team.

“We do have an issue with the Covid guidelines and making sure any players that comes in is as lower risk as possible.

“We are having to monitor the players, they are being tested today and tomorrow, we have to check for further symptoms. They obviously miss the game v Wales.”

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is among the new faces in the squad - (Copyright PA Wire)

Southgate also said there are a number of players newer to the England set-up who still need to prove themselves as he pointed to the pride that should be held in wearing the Three Lions shirt.

“We have got 10 players this time who were with us in Russia (for the 2018 World Cup),” he added.

“They’ve played well and got results. Some of the younger ones haven’t done that yet with England. They don’t have that credit in the bank.

“They’ve got to prove themselves and they need to remember that it is an honour to play for England.”

Jose Mourinho has apologised for calling the England manager Gary - (Copyright PA Wire)

Southgate also addressed Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho – who continually referred to the England boss as “Gary” during a press conference where he was asking for caution to be taken with the number of minutes played by Harry Kane.

“I have to say that he messaged me anyway to apologise,” said Southgate.

“I knew because he has called me Gary before, in a news conference. I had no issue with that at all – I said there is only one Gareth (Bale) he needs to get right and he will score all the goals for him this year.

“In terms of the players, we have to look after all the players. I have been a player and I didn’t like it when managers took a risk with me but they never did. We don’t want players missing any football – I’m not prepared to risk players’ welfare.”

Conor Coady, who is set to win his second cap, is still living in dreamland at the prospect of being an England player.

“Last time was everything I dreamed of and more and now I have got to the second camp I feel exactly the same,” he said.

“It is enjoyable, for me it is about learning off these players. There are world-class players, I knew that before, watching every international. To learn off these players is fantastic so we will see what the future holds.”