Tyson Fury's trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder will not happen behind closed doors but could be pushed back to 2021, according to promoter Frank Warren.

The ‘Gypsy King’ avenged his controversial draw with the American in December 2018 by stopping his heavyweight rival in seven rounds in Las Vegas two months ago.

Fury became a two-time heavyweight champion of the world after beating Wilder (PA Images)

Shortly after the fight, Wilder triggered his contractual right to a rematch, before boxing was suspended for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And while Fury's promoter Warren reassured fans the pair will not clash in an arena without any spectators, he did warn that needing a crowd to put the bout on could mean it is delayed.

Speaking to iFL TV, he said: "To be quite honest, it's all moot at the moment.

"Who knows whether we're even going to get that this year? Because it's all about what goes on in Vegas.

"The fight is going to take place in the States and obviously Vegas will be the most appropriate place and at the moment boxing is banned there and who knows when that ban is going to be lifted.

Related videos

"It's impossible that the fight takes place behind-closed-doors, not for the money the boxers want, it's an impossibility. It's not financially viable for that to happen."

The British Boxing Board of Control have suspended all sanctioned fights in the UK until the end of May.

And the sport has also come to a halt on the other side of the Atlantic as the US has been the worst-hit country by the virus.