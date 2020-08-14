Full-back Jack Iredale agrees terms for Cambridge move
Cambridge have made left-back Jack Iredale their sixth addition of the summer.
The former Carlisle defender made his EFL debut last season for the Cumbrian club, making 30 appearances in all competitions.
Iredale started his career in Australia, playing for Perth Glory and ECU Joondalup before returning to his native Scotland to join Morton, where he scored four times in 49 appearances. He also had a spell north of the border on loan with Queen’s Park.
The 24-year-old told the club website: “It’s been a bit of a wait but I’m over the moon to get the deal done and to finally be here, I’m really happy.
“As a full-back I like to get up and down the pitch, I love getting forward to get crosses into the box, so I see myself as a modern day full-back.
“I’ve missed playing football, and it feels so close now and I’m ready to go and throw myself head first into pre-season.
He added: “I’m really looking to play as many games as possible for a club that is really trying to do something this season.”
Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner said: “I’m really pleased that Jack has now signed with us. It’s been on the cards for a while but we can now get going and ensure he is fit and ready to go once the season starts.”