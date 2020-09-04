Fulham striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale joins Colchester on loan
16:02pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Colchester have brought in striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale on loan from Fulham.
The 20-year-old, an Under-18 Premier League winner twice, two-time FA Youth Cup winner, and also a UEFA Youth League champion, will remain with United for the entire Sky Bet League Two campaign.
An England youth international, Taylor-Crossdale spent the majority of his early career at Chelsea before switching to Fulham last summer.