Fulham striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale joins Colchester on loan

By NewsChain Sport
16:02pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Colchester have brought in striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale on loan from Fulham.

The 20-year-old, an Under-18 Premier League winner twice, two-time FA Youth Cup winner, and also a UEFA Youth League champion, will remain with United for the entire Sky Bet League Two campaign.

An England youth international, Taylor-Crossdale spent the majority of his early career at Chelsea before switching to Fulham last summer.

