Fulham boss Scott Parker could shuffle pack for Sheffield Wednesday visit
Fulham manager Scott Parker could continue to rotate his squad for the Carabao Cup third-round match against Sheffield Wednesday.
In the previous round against Ipswich, Parker handed debuts to Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete and Antonee Robinson.
This time, Ola Aina could be in line for his first appearance since joining on a season-long loan deal from Torino.
If Parker does decide to shuffle his pack on Wednesday, captain Tom Cairney could be in contention to start having been on the bench for Fulham’s last two matches .
Owls boss Garry Monk is also likely to make wholesale changes to his starting line-up.
Monk completely changed his starting XI to play against Rochdale in the second round, and youngsters such as Ciaran Brennan, Liam Shaw and Alex Hunt could feature again.
In a further boost for the Wednesday manager, young defender Osaze Urhoghide started for the under-23s on Tuesday in his first match since suffering a knee injury in February.
Chey Dunkley remains sidelined however with a broken leg.