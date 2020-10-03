Front-running Frank secures Newmarket riches

Lewis Edmunds celebrated the biggest winner of his career after Just Frank showed his rivals a clean pair of heels in the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes at Newmarket.

Victory for the 21-year-old rider looked in little doubt from the moment the stalls opened, with the gelded son of Epaulette making every yard of the running in the six-furlong contest.

Racing almost alone for the entire contest, the 12-1 shot found plenty for pressure to cross the line four and a half lengths clear of runner-up Gift List.

Edmunds said: “I always had plenty of confidence in him and he made every yard of the running the last day he won.

“When he was out in front, he was happy where he was and he was never trying to look for company.

“I was half-worried he might not have the speed over six, but he had bags of speed yet he ran over seven the last day and ran like he would stay a mile.”

Edmunds was quick to thank winning trainer Les Eyre for his support in giving him such opportunities.

He added: “I only lost my claim two seasons back and it has been quite tough. Thanks to Les, he and his owners have really stood by me. I can’t thank them enough and to win something like this is a nice way to repay them.”

Looking ahead, Edmunds believes Just Frank could develop into a potential Royal Ascot contender next year.

He added: “Since day one, I’ve been ranking him on the feel he has given me. I’ve always thought he is a Royal Ascot horse in the making next year. I think the track will suit him.

“In my head, as far as a three-year-old campaign, that is where I would be aiming. The Jersey or Britannia – those three-year-old races we could look at. Les knows what he is doing though.”

Mystical Dawn (15-8 favourite) made light work of testing conditions to make his debut a winning one by half a length in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

William Buick, rider, said the Charlie Appleby-trained: “It was a good first time out on bad ground. He is a nice well bred horse and I thought he was good there. He was green early on but came into the race nicely and finished off really good.

“He would be better on better ground. A mile is fine for now but he will get further next year.”

Following the race Mystical Dawn was introduced at 50-1 for next year’s Derby by Betfair.