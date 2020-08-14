Frenetic back in the winning groove at the Curragh

Ger Lyons was delighted to see his speedy filly Frenetic got back on the winning trail in the Holden Plant Rentals Curragh Stakes.

Successful on her first two career starts, the daughter of Kodiac had since finished second in the Group Two Airlie Stud Stakes and in a Listed event at Naas.

She was the 1-2 favourite for her latest assignment at Listed level and proceeded to make every yard of the running under Colin Keane, passing the post almost two lengths clear of Chief Little Hawk.

Lyons said: “I blame myself for her getting beaten in Naas. The best horse won on the day, but I didn’t train her for that race and we ran as an afterthought, which you can’t do.

“She’s in the Ballyhane race at Naas next week. We’ll do the right thing by the filly and if she is absolutely squealing and bouncing she might turn up.

“The Flying Childers is another possibility in Doncaster, but with the way Covid is I’d like to campaign her here.

“I know she won over six in Navan, but she’s all five furlongs and is hard on herself.”

Charterhouse opened his account - (Copyright PA Wire )

Charterhouse made it third time lucky in the opening Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden.

Narrowly beaten at 66-1 on his racecourse introduction at Leopardstown, John Joseph Murphy’s returned to Foxrock to finish fourth in the last week’s Group Three Tyros Stakes.

Stepping back down in grade, the 8-11 favourite was always in control in the hands of Robbie Colgan.

George Murphy, assistant to his father, said: “I’m very happy with that – it was straightforward enough.

“He has a few nice entries so we’ll see how he comes out of this and speak to the owners to make a plan from here.”

Shandra made an excellent start to their career - (Copyright PA Wire )

Dermot Weld’s Shandra (7-2) looks sure to go on to bigger and better things judged on a most impressive debut in the Loder Irish European Breeders Fund Fillies Race.

Kris Weld said of his father’s runner: “That was a lovely performance from a filly first time. Hopefully she’ll make up into a nice three-year-old and she will probably have one more run this year in a stakes race.

“Today was about getting her started and to win is a bonus. I’d imagine next year she will be a mile-and-a-quarter filly at least.”

He’ll only get better next year as a four-year-old

The Jessica Harrington-trained Gold Maze justified 6-5 favouritism in the Big Picture Communications Maiden.

“It’s nice that he’s won his maiden. I’m not sure where he’ll go. He’s in various races and we’ll see,” said Harrington.

“He’ll only get better next year as a four-year-old. I think he can go any distance from a mile and a quarter up to a mile and six (furlongs). He’s going in the right direction.”

Willie McCreery’s Roving Mission (5-1) confirmed previous promise with a first career victory in the Derek O’Sullivan Memorial Apprentice Handicap under Nathan Crosse, while the concluding TRM Kurasyn Handicap went to 9-1 shot Eleuthera, trained by Johnny Levins and ridden by 3lb claimer Donagh O’Connor.