French Open director remains ‘optimistic’ tournament will go ahead in autumn
The French Open tournament director remains 'optimistic' the Grand Slam event will be able to go ahead in the autumn.
Roland Garros was due to begin today but has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Guy Forget hopes to be in a position to 'welcome as many people as possible'.
He told French radio station Europe 1: "At the moment, the signs are heading in a positive direction.
"Now, we don't know what's going to happen in a month or two. We will adapt to whatever the government tells us.
“We should be ambitious and optimistic. We hope Roland Garros will take place, and under favourable circumstances.”
The start date for the event is now scheduled for September 20 but is likely to be pushed back by a week or so.
He added: “We are working very closely with the ATP, the WTA and the ITF so that we can make a comprehensive announcement about how the schedule will look from now until the end of the year.”