French Open day seven: Novak Djokovic cruises into the fourth round

Novak Djokovic continued his serene progress at the French Open on Saturday.

The world number one has lost just 15 games in the first three rounds after dispatching Daniel Elahi Galan 6-0 6-3 6-2. Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini is out, though, after losing to qualifier Daniel Altmaier.

In the women’s draw, Sofia Kenin dropped just two games against Irina Bara while Petra Kvitova staged an impressive first-set recovery to beat teenager Leylah Fernandez 7-5 6-3.

Picture of the day

Daniel Altmaier serves against Matteo Berrettini - (Copyright AP)

Shot of the day

Home comforts

It was no surprise that well wishes poured in when Roberto Bautista Agut announced the birth of his son last month. The Spaniard has suffered the loss of both his mother and father over the last year-and-a-half.

Bautista Agut was looking forward to heading home after his loss to Pablo Carreno Busta, saying: “I feel again the feeling of having a family, so it’s very nice. It’s an amazing feeling and now I need some time at home to enjoy them and to feel a little bit what it is to be a father.”

Swiss influence

Daniel Altmaier celebrates his third-round victory over Matteo Berrettini - (Copyright AP)

German Altmaier became the latest surprise name to reach the fourth round. The qualifier’s big inspiration is former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka, and he tries to copy the Swiss in a number of ways.

Altmaier pointed to his head after winning in a signature Wawrinka move, and said: “When I was watching him, he always says, ‘Allez, Stan’. I a little bit copy because I like to say, ‘Allez, Dan’.”

Team Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas is not the only player left at Roland Garros wearing a mask with his face on it. Ons Jabeur has one, too.

Fallen seeds

Women: Aryna Sabalenka (8), Garbine Muguruza (11), Petra Martic (13)Men: Matteo Berrettini (7), Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Cristian Garin (20)

Who’s up next?

Twenty-year-old Sebastian Korda faces his idol Rafael Nadal as the fourth round gets under way at Roland Garros.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem takes on young Frenchman Hugo Gaston while women’s top seed Simona Halep looks for a repeat of last year’s victory over Iga Swiatek.

France’s Caroline Garcia will aim to upset third seed Elina Svitolina, and 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner should prove a tough opponent for Alexander Zverev.