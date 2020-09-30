French Open day four: Serena Williams withdraws as Rafael Nadal breezes through

Serena Williams had to bid farewell to Paris
Serena Williams had to bid farewell to Paris - (Copyright AP)
By NewsChain Sport
21:07pm, Wed 30 Sep 2020
Serena Williams was forced to pull out ahead of her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova.

The 23-time grand slam champion came into the tournament nursing an Achilles injury she picked up during her semi-final defeat at the US Open earlier this month.

Meanwhile, 12-time champion Rafael Nadal laid down a marker with a thumping 6-1 6-0 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day four at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open - (Copyright AP)

Stat(s) of the day

Smash of the day

Yulia Putintseva’s win over Nadia Podoroska wasn’t all plain sailing.

Quote of the day

I don't like when somebody is joking on you. She played an amazing match, but I don't like the situation

Match of the day

France Tennis French Open - (Copyright AP)

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev is no stranger to a five-set marathon and he came through another to squeeze past Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The German, runner up to Dominic Thiem at the US Open earlier this month, won 2-6 6-4 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4.

Fallen seeds

Women: Serena Williams (6)Men: John Isner (21), Benoit Paire (23)

Up next

Novak Djokovic and Stephanos Tsitsipas headline on Chatrier while former champion Garbine Muguruza faces Kristyna Pliskova on Suzanne Lenglen.

