French Open day four: Serena Williams withdraws as Rafael Nadal breezes through
Serena Williams was forced to pull out ahead of her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova.
The 23-time grand slam champion came into the tournament nursing an Achilles injury she picked up during her semi-final defeat at the US Open earlier this month.
Meanwhile, 12-time champion Rafael Nadal laid down a marker with a thumping 6-1 6-0 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day four at the French Open.
Yulia Putintseva’s win over Nadia Podoroska wasn’t all plain sailing.
I don't like when somebody is joking on you. She played an amazing match, but I don't like the situation
Match of the day
Sixth seed Alexander Zverev is no stranger to a five-set marathon and he came through another to squeeze past Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
The German, runner up to Dominic Thiem at the US Open earlier this month, won 2-6 6-4 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4.
Fallen seeds
Women: Serena Williams (6)Men: John Isner (21), Benoit Paire (23)
Novak Djokovic and Stephanos Tsitsipas headline on Chatrier while former champion Garbine Muguruza faces Kristyna Pliskova on Suzanne Lenglen.