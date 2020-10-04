French Open day eight: Iga Swiatek stuns Simona Halep to reach last eight

Iga Swiatek was overcome with emotion after beating Simona Halep
Iga Swiatek was overcome with emotion after beating Simona Halep - (Copyright AP)
By NewsChain Sport
19:41pm, Sun 04 Oct 2020
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek produced the performance of the tournament so far to defeat title favourite Simona Halep 6-1 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens was also knocked out by Martina Trevisan, leaving Elina Svitolina as the only seed remaining in the top half of the draw.

Sebastian Korda was brutally dispatched 6-1 6-1 6-2 by his idol Rafael Nadal, who will next face 19-year-old Jannik Sinner after he knocked out an unwell Alexander Zverev. Third seed Dominic Thiem survived a five-setter against wild card Hugo Gaston.

Picture of the day

Martina Trevisan throws her racket in the air in celebration after upsetting Kiki Bertens - (Copyright AP)

Quote of the day

I will have a chocolate and I will be better tomorrow.

Stat of the day

Flying the flag

Argentina has had little to cheer in women’s tennis since the days of Gabriela Sabatini. The 1990 US Open champion was among those sending congratulations to Nadia Podoroska.

Rafa the reluctant dancer

Nadal’s nifty footwork in adjusting to a shot in the wind during his victory over Sebastian Korda led one journalist to ask about the Spaniard’s fondness for dancing. The answer? “With some tequilas, I am dancing, yes. Without tequilas, is more difficult.”

Fallen seeds

Women: Simona Halep (1), Kiki Bertens (5)Men: Alexander Zverev (6)

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic could face his first real test of the tournament against 15th seed Karen Khachanov.

Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Grigor Dimitrov while the only two women left who have won grand slam titles, Petra Kvitova and Sofia Kenin, will bid to make it through to the last eight.

In men’s doubles, Australian Open champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram take on US Open winners Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares for a place in the last four.

