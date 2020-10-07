French Open day 11: Novak Djokovic battles back to reach semi-finals

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic - (Copyright AP)
By NewsChain Sport
23:07pm, Wed 07 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the French Open semi-finals as he fought back after some physical issues and being a set down to beat Pablo Carreno-Busta 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4.

He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek fifth seed demolished Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

On the women’s side special Ks Petra Kvitova and Sofia Kenin reached the semi-finals.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open - (Copyright AP)

Shot(s) of the day

Stat of the day

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin’s record at grand slams this year reads 15-1.

Quote of the day

 

If I told you that it wouldn't be a secret anymore

Fallen seeds

Men: Andrey Rublev (13), Pablo Carreno-Busta (17)Women: None

Up next

Teenager Iga Swiatek and qualifier Nadia Podoroska are up first in the semi-final nobody saw coming, before Kvitova and Kenin face off.

Sign up to our newsletter

Tennis

French

Wrap

PA