France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons have been cancelled after the country's government announced no football games will be played until September.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Tuesday that no sporting events will take place in France before September.

France has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the pandemic, with 165,842 confirmed cases and 23,293 deaths.

Plans appeared to be in place for players to return to training in May and for the leagues to get back underway in June, but that has now been scuppered following the announcement this afternoon.

It has not yet been confirmed whether PSG will be crowned Ligue 1 title winners despite being 12 points clear at the top.

Marseille and Rennes occupy the other two Champions League spots, but UEFA have left it up to the national governing bodies as to how they dish out their qualification places.

There has also been no word on the state of promotion and relegation between the leagues, but it is believed organisers are keen to avoid the season being made null and void.

In Ligue 1, Toulouse sit at the foot of the table, 17 points adrift of safety with just ten games remaining.

The announcement could also present an issue for reigning domestic champions PSG in the Champions League as they are already into the quarter-finals and UEFA are hoping the European competition will return in August.