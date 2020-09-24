France Galop seeking clarification on Arc crowd size

France Galop is awaiting Government guidance before confirming the size of the crowd allowed at next weekend’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting.

In recent weeks, French tracks have been welcoming up to 5,000 racegoers, but that limit has been cut to 1,000 in Paris as the city was placed in a “reinforced alert zone” on Wednesday due to rising Covid-19 infection rates.

Olivier Delloye, chief executive of France Galop, confirmed the authority is seeking full clarification as to the new measures, with ticket sales for its members currently suspended as a result.

“The key question is (whether) staff are counted as part of the 1,000 limit – this would have a serious impact on whom we can welcome,” said Delloye.

“Of course, owners with runners will be a top priority, but we are seeking clarification from the Government.”

A statement from France Galop added: “Following the latest Government measures, the France Galop teams are fully mobilised to adjust the facilities, which will remain reserved for racing professionals, in compliance with the sanitary measures put in place.”

John Gosden is preparing both Enable and stablemate Stradivarius for the Arc.

Enable was beaten when history beckoned last year by Waldgeist and Gosden is hoping all continues to go to plan for the six-year-old, who would become the first three-time winner of the race.

Gosden told Racing TV: “All I can do is train for the day and get on with the job and if we get there and we race, great.

“We’re having to be very flexible this year. They might run the Arc somewhere else, who knows? Let’s hope it’s at Longchamp and let’s hope it’s a great race.

“Both horses are fine – let’s hope it stays that way.”