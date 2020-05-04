Four years on: Monday night magic as Chelsea fight back against Spurs to hand Leicester the title

By Dylan Terry
9:22am, Mon 04 May 2020
In the greatest upset of the Premier League era, Leicester City clinched the title on the first Monday in May 2016 following Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs needed a victory to keep the title race alive and went into the break 2-0 in front thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

But Chelsea rallied in the second half as Gary Cahill pulled one back before Eden Hazard scored a sensational goal to hand the Foxes the club's first top flight title in their history.

It also marked the first time in 12 seasons that the Premier League had been won by a club outside of Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea.

