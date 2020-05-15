(Cycling News) Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome is reportedly discussing a move away from Team Ineos.

Froome has been with the British outfit - previously known as Team Sky - for a decade and has collected seven Grand Tour titles in the process.

The last of Froome's four Tour victories came in 2017 (PA Images)

But with a number of potential leaders now in the team - 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas and last year's champion Egan Bernal - Froome is said to be assessing whether Ineos is the right place to be.

In an exclusive report by Cycling News, it is reported that the 34-year-old has been approached by two teams who are looking to secure him for either the rest of the 2020 season or the start of the 2021 campaign.

The 2020 Tour de France has been delayed by two months due to the coronavirus crisis and will now begin on August 29.

Therefore, a mid-season transfer would likely give Froome certainty about being the team leader as he seeks a record-equalling fifth crown.

Speaking about the upcoming Tour and his situation with Ineos, he said: "Following my crash last year and subsequent recovery I am extremely confident that I can return to Tour winning form. Which team that will be with beyond 2020, I don’t know yet.

"I have no intention of retiring any time soon. If anything, the crash has given me a renewed focus and drive. I have worked harder than I ever have to get back to where I am. I won’t let that be for nothing."

Meanwhile, Colombian youngster Bernal - who became the youngest Tour winner since 1909 when he won the race last year - has already stated he is aiming to win a second title in 2020.

“I’m young, I’ve already won one Tour de France, and I’m not going to throw away an opportunity to win another Tour de France, that’s for sure,” he said.

"That I would sacrifice myself, being at my 100 per cent… I don’t think I’m going to do that, nor will he [ed - he said in relation to Froome], nor will anyone."