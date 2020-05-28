Four more positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed following a third round of testing at Premier League clubs.

The unnamed individuals are from three different clubs, but it has not been revealed whether they are players or members of staff.

There is also no indication as to whether any of the four cases are people who tested positive in the first round of testing and have now returned to training after seven days in isolation.

Championship side Fulham also confirmed today that two of their players are among the three positive coronavirus tests from the latest round of testing in the second tier.

The other player to have tested positive is Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett.

A statement from the Premier League read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1,008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

"Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"Previously, between 19-22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs.

"Some 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs.

"For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60."

The next round of Premier League testing will take place once clubs have begun contact training.

No date for the return of top flight matches in England has yet been confirmed, but June 19 and June 26 are said to be the preferred options.

The German Bundesliga has already resumed action, while Spain’s La Liga is expected to get back underway in the second week of June.