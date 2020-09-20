Four of a kind for Son Heung-min and Shaheen Afridi – Sunday’s sporting social

Son Heung-min and Shaheen Afridi enjoyed a successful Sunday
By NewsChain Sport
19:17pm, Sun 20 Sep 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20.

Football

Harry Kane put four goals on a plate for Son.

Jose’s man of the match.

Son was buzzing.

Gareth Bale took a trip down memory lane after re-joining Spurs.

Thiago Alcantara made an impression on his first appearance for the champions.

York’s biggest ever victory?

Sol Campbell chilled.

Never turn your back.

Alex Iwobi was liking Nigeria’s new kit.

Cricket

Sam Curran started the IPL with a bang.

Plumb.

That’s massive!

It wasn’t just Son who got four today.

Tennis

What a day!

Laura Robson continued to enjoy her holiday.

Stan Wawrinka was on a break!

Darts

The biggest of them all.

Wayne Mardle was loving the action.

You don’t see that every day.

Peter Wright’s face masks are almost as bright as his hair!

