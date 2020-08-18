Forward Gime Toure joins Carlisle
Carlisle have signed forward Gime Toure on an initial one-year deal.
The 26-year-old was out of contract at National League side Hartlepool – where he scored 13 goals in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign – and was keen to play in the Football League.
Boss Chris Beech told the Cumbrians’ website: “Gime is one of those types of players that a manager is excited to work with. He has the ability to be anything he wants to be as a footballer.
“He’s got size, he’s quick, strong, powerful, and he has the abilities to go past people, and affords us with that real attacking capability.
“He’s had a bit of a stop-start career so far, and he’s never really had the opportunity to play league football, even though he’s been desperate to make that step. Arguably his best season was the last one for Hartlepool, where he finished as their top scorer, and in the main he played wide for them.
“He’s familiar with this part of the world, or more importantly the weather, and that’s a big thing for me. I also spoke with our ex-players Gary Liddle and Jason Kennedy about him, who’d both played with him at Hartlepool, and they also believe he’d excel at this level.”
Toure has also played for Macclesfield, Fylde and Sutton in England.