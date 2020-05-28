Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix postponed until 2021
The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix has been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The race was due to return to the Formula 1 calendar in May this year for the first time since 1985 at the Zandvoort circuit.
It is one of ten grand prix events that have either been postponed or cancelled because of the crisis.
Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said: "We were completely ready for this race and we still are.
"We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year.
“We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands.”
F1 is hoping to return on July 5 with the Austrian GP, followed by two races at Silverstone set to go ahead a month later if the British government gives the event the green light.