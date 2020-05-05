Former junior world championships rider Eva Mottet has died at the age of 25, French media have reported.

The young prospect, who was the daughter of Tour de France stage winner Charly Mottet, was forced to give up cycling after a crash in the 2012 world road race championships.

The youngster's death was announced by Le derailleur, a cycling website Mottet had contributed to, but the cause has not yet been confirmed.

The publication said: "It was an honour. You were a champion who invested in our team, who shares, who radiates and has given a lot of support behind the scenes for the development of women’s cycling on the site.

"Exchanging, sharing, listening were vocations for you. At a time when kindness was only a fashion, you were the natural and spontaneous embodiment of it.

"We will keep the memory of a competitor, a champion of course, but it is your smile that will remain eternal in our eyes."