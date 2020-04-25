Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has said he would 'love' a rematch with Dillian Whyte if the Brit cannot secure himself a world title shot.

The pair fought at The 02 in July 2018, with Whyte coming out on top by unanimous decision after the New Zealand fighter was dropped twice.

But Parker put Whyte on the canvas in the final seconds of the 12th round and nearly secured a dramatic late win, but ran out of time before the final bell.

And while the Kiwi heavyweight respects the decision on the night, he is confident he could come out on top next time around.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "We had a great first fight, he was the better man on the day but I believe I can beat him.

"I know that he wants to be champion of the world but if no-one else wanted to fight him, I'm always here, always keen and I am always ready. So I would love a rematch."

Parker has two losses on his record, with his other defeat coming against Anthony Joshua in March 2018 in a unfication bout at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Since the Whyte fight nearly two years ago, he has fought just three times against relatively unknown opposition, but is now keen to throw his name back into the mix.

Meanwhile, Whyte, who has notable wins over Dereck Chisora and Oscar Rivas since the Parker fight, is the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title.

But it looks as if the London brawler could be waiting a while for his shot at the belt because Fury is set for a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder before he is forced to deal with Whyte.

All boxing is currently suspended in the UK until at least the end of May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the sport has also come to a halt in the United States, meaning it is likely the back end of the year will see fighters scrambling for a date.