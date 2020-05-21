Former world champion Lizzie Deignan has set her sights on the Tour of Flanders as her goal for the rest of the 2020 season.

The UCI have re-scheduled the cycling season due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning all major races will now take place between August and November.

Deignan had to settle for the silver medal in the 2012 London Olympic road race behind Dutch gold medallist Marianne Vos (PA Images) - (Copyright PA Images )

And Deignan, who had been eyeing the Olympic road race before it was postponed until 2021, is now focused on the Classics period.

Speaking in a press statement, she said: "I'm particularly excited to race the 'Spring Classics! I don’t think it matters what time of the year they’re raced.

"They are iconic races and daydreaming about a victory there for the team is what motivates me now during lockdown training.

"Flanders has a special place in my heart and it will be another chance to experience the climbs and cobbles before the World Championships in 2021."

The Tour of Flanders, which the Yorkshire-born rider won in 2016, will be held on October 18, while the Giro Rosa in September may also be one Deignan looks to target.

The 30-year-old had initially stated she planned to retire at the end of the 2020 season after the Olympics.

But with the Tokyo Games being pushed back 12 months, Deignan spoke exclusively to NewsChain at the beginning of the lockdown and confirmed that the plan now is to ride until the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

As well as Flanders four years ago, among Deignan’s other biggest career victories are the world road race title in 2015, Strade Bianche, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the Tour de Yorkshire and two Women’s Tour overall victories.