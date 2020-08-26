Former Tottenham youngster Christian Maghoma joins Gillingham

16:56pm, Wed 26 Aug 2020
Gillingham have signed former Tottenham defender Christian Maghoma.

The 22-year-old has been playing in Poland at Arka Gdynia for the last two seasons.

Gills boss Steve Evans told the club’s website: “Christian is a big, powerful, no-nonsense central defender.

“We have had to be patient to land his talents and I am grateful to chairman Paul Scally for working hard to get him here.

“We will let the lad settle in and we will go from there.”

