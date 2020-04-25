Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Newcastle should approach Mauricio Pochettino to become their next manager.

The Magpies are reportedly close to securing a £300 million takeover of the club with a Saudi Arabian consortium.

Berbatov feels Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could be one player Pochettino would be able to secure for Newcastle (PA Images)

And if the funds are there for them to go and get the ex-Spurs boss, Berbatov feels he could bring with him some world class players to help bolster the squad.

Speaking to Betfair, he said: "If the rumours are true, and Newcastle are looking at appointing Mauricio Pochettino, it would be a great move for the team.

“If he goes there then it will be the first sign from the new owners, to the players they are targeting, that the club means business.

“If you put Pochettino in charge at Newcastle and you go and speak to players, trust me they will pay more attention and take the offer seriously, and I'm talking about big players as well - I know Gareth Bale is among those who have been linked with the club.

"I'm sure Newcastle will want to rebuild with some top names.”

Steve Bruce is the current Newcastle boss, with the team 13th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining.