Former Spurs and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes fellow Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev can upset world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua later this year.

Pulev was due to take on Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, but the clash has now been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Berbatov spent two seasons at Tottenham, the club whose new home could stage Joshua v Pulev - (Copyright EMPICS Sport )

While Pulev recently celebrated his 39th birthday and is considered to be a big underdog in a fight against AJ, Berbatov feels he has the tools to upset the Brit.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, he said: "As a Bulgarian I want Pulev to win. He now has a chance to show how good he can be and I know that he will be totally determined to win.

"There are still questions about if and where it will happen so I am not sure, I read it may happen in Croatia or at Spurs’ stadium.

"I know he's preparing for it, I see him a lot on TV in Bulgaria showing how he is preparing and let me tell you, he looks good.

"If the fight does happen hopefully he can win. Shocks can happen and I think he can do it. Joshua was shocked before by Ruiz, so underdogs can win, even against Joshua. When the moment comes, if you are prepared it is in your own hands."

Pulev has a professional boxing record of 28 victories and one defeat, with his only loss coming at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

Berbatov and Pulev are both huge sports stars in Bulgaria - (Copyright Instagram: berbo9 )

Berbatov spent eight years playing in England, firstly at Spurs from 2006-08, then Manchester United from 2008 to 2012, and finally Fulham between 2012 and 2014.

All in all, Berbatov netted 94 goals in 229 Premier League appearances and is 33rd in the competition’s list of all-time top scorers.