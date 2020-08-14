Former Rangers and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth dies aged 71
Former Rangers and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth has died at the age of 71.
Forsyth made his name at Motherwell between 1967 and 1972 before being signed by Rangers, where he went on to play for the rest of his career.
The defender made 326 appearances for the Ibrox club, including scoring the winning goal in the 1973 Scottish Cup Final against Celtic.
Forsyth scrambled the ball over the line from six inches out to secure the trophy for Rangers.
Nicknamed ‘Jaws’ he also earned 22 caps for Scotland, including at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina as the country just missed out on qualifying from the group stage.
After hanging up his boots, Forsyth went on to manage Dunfermline and was also assistant manager to former team-mate Tommy McLean at Greenock Morton, Motherwell and Hearts.