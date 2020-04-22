NFL star Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement to join fellow ex-Patriots player Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, 30, retired from the NFL in March 2019 after helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl.

He still had a year left on his contract when he retired and so Patriots still owned his rights. However, he is now free and so Tampa Bay have traded him in the fourth round of draft picks, according to NFL.com.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said: "Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart.

"Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves - together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success.

"Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker but what really makes him special is the fact that he's a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic."

The three-time Super Bowl winner has remained fit in retirement as he performed in the WWE and won the 24/7 title at Wrestlemania 36 earlier this month.

